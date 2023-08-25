7,781 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $275.72 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

