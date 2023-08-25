AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AACAY opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.82.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

