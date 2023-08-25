AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Shares of AACAY opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.82.
