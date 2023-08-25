ABCMETA (META) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $56.73

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $733,619.33 and approximately $56.73 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018423 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014897 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,104.12 or 1.00080202 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002480 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000734 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $62.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

