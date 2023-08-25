Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.02.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,387 shares of company stock worth $11,214,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

