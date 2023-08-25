Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.83 and last traded at $49.56. 564,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,531,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $2,694,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.5% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 169,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $1,011,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

