Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,700,000 after buying an additional 131,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,641,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,323,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,247,000 after buying an additional 296,704 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after buying an additional 457,687 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,490,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $74.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $731.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

