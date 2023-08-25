Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share.

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.05.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $67.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $63.56 and a 1 year high of $194.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

