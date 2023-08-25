Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.05.

Shares of AAP opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $63.56 and a 12-month high of $194.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

