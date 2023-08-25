Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.43. 175,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,393,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $282,692.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,870,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $282,692.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,870,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 123,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $6,350,266.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,123 shares in the company, valued at $21,599,398.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,285 shares of company stock valued at $21,638,362. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

See Also

