Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $16.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2023

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 340.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.12. Affirm has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $31.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

See Also

