Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $16.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Affirm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFRM

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 340.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.12. Affirm has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $31.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.