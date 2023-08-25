Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Down 5.2%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 34,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 244,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

AGTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Agiliti from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James downgraded Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Agiliti Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.74, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $290,185.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,564 shares in the company, valued at $10,041,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 13,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $235,682.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $290,185.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,041,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,497 shares of company stock worth $3,616,683 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

