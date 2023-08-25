Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Down 3%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.54. 118,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 542,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $494.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 140.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $36,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,392,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,628.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $36,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,397 shares of company stock valued at $71,739. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,825,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after acquiring an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alector by 35.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after buying an additional 1,675,436 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Alector by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alector by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,426,000 after buying an additional 44,498 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its position in Alector by 28.8% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,131,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

