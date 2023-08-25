Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Trading Down 3.2%

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.47 and last traded at $28.55. Approximately 529,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,386,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alkermes news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 131,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 105.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alkermes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

