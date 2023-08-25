Alpha Pro Tech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,855 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,149% compared to the typical daily volume of 211 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha Pro Tech in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APT opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of -0.75. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. engages in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

