Alpha Pro Tech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,855 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,149% compared to the typical daily volume of 211 call options.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha Pro Tech in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:APT opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of -0.75. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.24.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 4.86%.
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. engages in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.
