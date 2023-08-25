Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0596 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Altius Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $15.57 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ATUSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Altius Minerals Company Profile
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
