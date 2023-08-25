Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.87.

AMZN opened at $131.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,366,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,990,512 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

