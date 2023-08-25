Ameren Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.
Insider Transactions at Ameren
In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,499,000 after buying an additional 56,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Price Performance
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. Ameren’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ameren Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
