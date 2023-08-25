Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $175.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $32.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

