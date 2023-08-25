AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Lessened by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $737,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $4,563,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $178.77 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $194.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.86 and its 200-day moving average is $172.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,988,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

