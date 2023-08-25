Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 2.4 %

CZR stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

