Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $344,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $121.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

