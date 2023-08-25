Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $271,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $187.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.48 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on PODD

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.