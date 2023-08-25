Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $271,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.
Insulet Price Performance
Shares of PODD stock opened at $187.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.48 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34.
Insider Transactions at Insulet
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.33.
View Our Latest Analysis on PODD
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Insulet
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.