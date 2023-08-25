Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 676 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in HP by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $34.52.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HP

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

