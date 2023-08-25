Analog Devices’ (ADI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $173.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.75 and a 200-day moving average of $186.26. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 55,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,550,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 182.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

