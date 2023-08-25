Analysts Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Price Target at $27.83

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Compass Point raised their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.26. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $40.26.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

