Analysts Set Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT at $184.38

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRD. TD Cowen cut Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD stock opened at $156.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $164.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,032,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,032,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,821,662.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,950. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 87.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

