Analysts Set E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) PT at $5.50

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

ETWO has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on E2open Parent

E2open Parent Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 147.67%. The company had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at E2open Parent

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $64,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,095.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $205,920. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after buying an additional 1,422,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,670 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 16,957,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,667,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after purchasing an additional 478,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,166,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,665 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.