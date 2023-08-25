Analysts Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target at $63.00

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $71.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

