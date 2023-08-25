Analysts Set Expectations for Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Stotler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.05.

Shares of ZM opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 152.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $89.67.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $141,754.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,028 shares in the company, valued at $11,660,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $455,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,119 shares in the company, valued at $984,851.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $141,754.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,660,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,038. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

