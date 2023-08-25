Analysts Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Price Target at $14.08

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

KREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,315,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,543,000 after purchasing an additional 52,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,945,000 after acquiring an additional 204,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 45,796 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,148,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 276,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,851 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KREF stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 408.95 and a quick ratio of 408.95. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $796.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.92%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -131.30%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

