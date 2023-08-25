Analysts Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Price Target at $14.08

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.08.
KREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance
KREF stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 408.95 and a quick ratio of 408.95. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $796.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.92%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -131.30%.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
