Andrew Coombs Purchases 2,500 Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Coombs acquired 2,500 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £2,000 ($2,551.67).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Andrew Coombs bought 5,301 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £4,664.88 ($5,951.62).

Sirius Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at GBX 84.15 ($1.07) on Friday. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a one year low of GBX 64.20 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 92.20 ($1.18). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.93. The stock has a market cap of £992.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,402.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend

About Sirius Real Estate

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,333.33%.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

