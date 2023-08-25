Andrew Kenner Acquires 643 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 643 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $14,216.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,517.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Kenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Andrew Kenner acquired 855 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,810.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Andrew Kenner purchased 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $264.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.47 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 113.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 473,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 550,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

