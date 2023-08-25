Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.45

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40.45 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 38.34 ($0.49), with a volume of 805912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.49).
Angling Direct Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of £29.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,800.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Angling Direct
In other news, insider Nicola (Nicki) Murphy purchased 17,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £4,953.76 ($6,320.18). 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Angling Direct
Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.
