Anna L. K. Seeley Buys 2,000,000 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Anna L. K. Seeley bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,520,000 ($3,215,105.89).

CLS Trading Down 1.1 %

LON CLI opened at GBX 124.20 ($1.58) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £493.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.53 and a beta of 0.83. CLS Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 119.20 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 194.40 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 137.45.

CLS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,568.63%.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

