Anne Michaels Acquires 6,000 Shares of Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Stock

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Free Report) insider Anne Michaels bought 6,000 shares of Hotel Property Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.00 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($11,538.46).

Hotel Property Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Get Hotel Property Investments alerts:

Hotel Property Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. Hotel Property Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Hotel Property Investments Company Profile

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (QVC), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Property Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Property Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.