Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

AMAT opened at $142.52 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.11. The firm has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

