Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $142.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $153.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

