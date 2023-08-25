Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.48, but opened at $15.14. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 241,213 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,644,100. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

The company has a market cap of $468.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,241,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 304,978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 246,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 178,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

