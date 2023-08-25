Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Archer Aviation traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 6205415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

In related news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,495,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,233,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,155 shares in the company, valued at $905,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,031,740 shares of company stock valued at $18,442,108 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. State Street Corp grew its position in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,169 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,141,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after buying an additional 2,057,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,125,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 2,042,043 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 1,079,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after buying an additional 1,037,250 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

