Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total value of $2,993,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,744,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,357,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $179.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $193.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks



Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

