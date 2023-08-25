Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives $129.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $129.16 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

