Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $224.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $227.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.93 and a 200 day moving average of $205.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

