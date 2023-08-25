Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ARESF opened at $5.07 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARESF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

