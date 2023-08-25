Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ARESF opened at $5.07 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARESF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

