Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives $16.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

ASUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Asure Software Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.51 million, a P/E ratio of -27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

