Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Atlanticus in a report issued on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Atlanticus’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATLC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Atlanticus Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $505.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.70. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $290.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.16 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanticus

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,236.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,451 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $52,410.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $160,202. 52.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 499.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.