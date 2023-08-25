Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $1,585,980.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,235,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $1,531,177.80.

On Monday, August 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total value of $1,646,222.16.

On Friday, July 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $1,426,517.10.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,349.52.

On Monday, July 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $1,430,884.83.

On Friday, July 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $1,447,531.65.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $1,410,364.74.

On Friday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $1,375,505.31.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.64, for a total transaction of $1,365,039.24.

On Monday, June 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $1,327,460.28.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $267.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $911.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.56.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

