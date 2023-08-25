Atria Investments Inc Acquires 6,060 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Boston Partners increased its stake in Masco by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,398 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Masco by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,800,000 after buying an additional 3,003,848 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,081,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,937,000 after purchasing an additional 429,357 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,240 shares of company stock worth $14,307,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Masco stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

