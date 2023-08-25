Atria Investments Inc Decreases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.54.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

