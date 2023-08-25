Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $336,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,183,000 after purchasing an additional 208,387 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 3.4 %

IDXX stock opened at $486.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

