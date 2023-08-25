Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 78,093 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $18.27.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

